Nivin Pauly to star in director Ram's next Tamil film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:17 IST
Malayalam star Nivin Pauly on Tuesday announced he is set to feature in director Ram's upcoming untitled Tamil film.

The project, tentatively titled 'Production #7', will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film also stars Anjali and Soori.

Pauly made the announcement on Twitter, also sharing the teaser poster of the movie.

''Excited and humbled to be working with award winning #DirectorRam on his next project alongside the talented @soorioffical and @yoursanjali music composed by the rockstar @thisisysr,'' the ''Moothon'' actor wrote.

Pauly has previously featured in two Tamil films -- 2013 comedy-thriller ''Neram'' and the 2017 actioner ''Richie''.

Anjali also shared the poster, saying the film offered her a ''beautiful'' opportunity to explore ''a new path ahead''.

''A chance to unlearn and learn again. Always a pleasure to work with Ram Sir,'' the actor tweeted.

Ram has helmed acclaimed projects like 2013's multiple National Award winning ''Thanga Meengal'' and the 2019 Mammootty-starrer ''Peranbu''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

