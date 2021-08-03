Hospitals in Kerala to become more 'transgender friendly'

The Kerala government has decided to make its hospitals more ''transgender friendly'' and also frame guidelines with regard to performing sex reassignment surgeries and prevent exploitation of the third gender in the private sector.

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday announced these proposed initiatives during the state legislative assembly proceedings.

She said presently there are no guidelines in place for dealing with the problems faced by transgenders.

Therefore, the health department would be constituting a committee to frame guidelines with regard to the sex reassignment surgeries that transgenders often undergo.

The guidelines would also ensure that transgenders are not exploited in the private sector.

The minister also said that when transgender persons visit hospitals, there is always a confusion as to where they should be accommodated -- in the ward for men or women.

Starting with the issue of a dedicated ward for them, the department would be taking other steps to make hospitals here more ''transgender friendly'', she added.

The proposed initiatives come in the wake of the death of noted trans activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first radio jockey from the third gender community.

The 28-year old trans-woman was found hanging in the bedroom of her apartment.

Her fellow transgenders alleged that Anannyah was suffering from severe physical pain for some time after undergoing a sex reassignment surgery at a private hospital here last year and complained of medical negligence against the doctor who conducted the procedure.

