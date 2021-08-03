Jennifer Aniston shares cryptic reply on whether Ross-Rochel were on break

Left Menu

Calling all the 'Friends' fans, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green has broken her silence on the infamous Rachel and Ross' break debate through a cryptic social media on Monday.

Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Calling all the 'Friends' fans, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green has broken her silence on the infamous Rachel and Ross' break debate through a cryptic social media on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer posted a picture of her in which she is seen donning a baseball cap with a tag on it that reads, "We were so not on a break!"

For those who are true fans of the hit 90s sitcom, it would be easy to understand what the 'Friends' alum is referring to-the infamous Rachel- Ross break. For a quick recap, the 'break' debate arose when Angela Featherstone aka Chloe and Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer (Rachel's onscreen love interest) got intimate in the 'The One with the Morning After'- sixteenth episode of the third season of the comedy show.

Chloe's character was described as the 'hot girl from the Xerox place' in the show that caught Joey, Chandler, and eventually Ross's eye. "For the record, we were SO not on a break," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

The post garnered more than 3 million likes on the photo-sharing platform within less than a day of being shared. For the unversed, that's not exactly what she said at the special 'Friends' reunion. When host James Corden asked each of the castmates if Ross and Rachel were on a break, the Emmy winner replied, "Absolutely yes."

'Friends: The Reunion' was recently nominated for the Emmys in the outstanding pre-recorded variety special category. (ANI)

