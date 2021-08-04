Indian driver dies in road accident in US
An Indian truck driver died after his truck skidded off a busy highway in Arizona, his friends have said.Nirmal Singh, 37, from the Karnal district of Haryana was the sole bread earner of his family back home. Rahul is said to be from Ambala.According to his friends, Singh is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter who live in Karnal.
- Country:
- United States
An Indian truck driver died after his truck skidded off a busy highway in Arizona, his friends have said.
Nirmal Singh, 37, from the Karnal district of Haryana was the sole bread earner of his family back home. He lived in Indiana, which has emerged as a hub of Sikh drivers in the country over the years.
The incident is reported to have occurred around 11 pm Monday on Highway 40 near Flagstaff in Arizona, as the victim was taking a consignment from Georgia to California. The police are investigating the incident.
Singh is believed to have died on the spot, while his companion Rahul is battling for life at a local hospital. Rahul is said to be from Ambala.
According to his friends, Singh is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter – who live in Karnal. Last year, his son, 14, died in a road accident in India. Because of COVID-19 and the lockdown, he was not able to fly back home, according to his friends. He was planning to travel to India this year.
His friends in the US have launched a GoFund campaign to support his family and for his last rites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Is it a govt or greedy money lender from old Hindi films': Rahul's dig at taxes on fuel
Rahul sir's belief in my batting pushed me to perform: Deepak Chahar
Warm-up game: Rahul, Jadeja rescue Indians after wobbly start on Day One
Practice Match: KL Rahul 'warms up' with fine hundred but top-order fails to utilise game time
50 lakh Indians died during 2nd Covid wave due to Centre's wrong decisions, alleges Rahul Gandhi