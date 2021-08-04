Indian driver dies in road accident in US

Left Menu

A 37-year-old Indian truck driver has died after his vehicle skidded off a busy highway in the US state of Arizona, his friends have said.Nirmal Singh from the Karnal district of Haryana was the sole bread earner of his family back home.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A 37-year-old Indian truck driver has died after his vehicle skidded off a busy highway in the US state of Arizona, his friends have said.

Nirmal Singh from the Karnal district of Haryana was the sole bread earner of his family back home. He lived in Indiana, which has emerged as a hub of Sikh drivers in the country over the years.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 11 pm Monday on Highway 40 near Flagstaff in Arizona, as the victim was taking a consignment from Georgia to California. The police are investigating the accident.

Singh is believed to have died on the spot, while his companion Rahul is battling for life at a local hospital. Rahul is said to be from Ambala.

According to his friends, Singh is survived by his wife and an 11-year-old daughter – who live in Karnal. Last year, his son, 14, died in a road accident in India. Because of COVID-19 and the lockdown, he was not able to fly back home, according to his friends. He was planning to travel to India later this year.

His friends in the US have launched a GoFund campaign to support his family and for his last rites.

