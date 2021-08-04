Left Menu

Selena Gomez calls out makers of 'The Good Fight' for mocking her kidney transplant

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has slammed the makers of 'The Good Fight' for making fun of her kidney transplant on the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:34 IST
Selena Gomez calls out makers of 'The Good Fight' for mocking her kidney transplant
Selena Gomez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has slammed the makers of 'The Good Fight' for making fun of her kidney transplant on the show. "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air," Gomez tweeted on Wednesday.

The 'Feel me' hitmaker's tweet comes days after her fans pointed out a scene on the ongoing show 'The Good Fight' where makers allegedly made a joke about the former's kidney transplant, which she received in 2017 amid her battle with lupus, reports The Hollywood Reporter. After seeing her fans criticising the particular episode, Gomez thanked them for their support.

"My fans always have my back. Love you," she added, along with dropping a link to sign up to be an organ donor. Mocking Gomez's health conditions has not happened for the first time. Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' reboot was criticised for the same offense late last year. In response, Peacock apologised for making light of Gomez's health struggles, in addition to making a donation to The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021