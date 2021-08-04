Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu fulfills his dream of visiting Ladakh

Actor Kunal Kemmu has finally managed to fulfil his long-standing dream of visiting Ladakh.

Updated: 04-08-2021 10:28 IST
Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
"First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It's been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh," he wrote alongside a video showing the mesmerising visuals from the place. Kunal's post has undoubtedly ignited everyone's wanderlust. Even actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed a strong desire to visit Ladakh.

"Finally Kunal...me and Saifu love love love Ladak ...miss us," Kareena commented. It is not clear whether Kunal is in Ladakh for a work shoot or for a holiday.

Meanwhile, his wife Soha Ali Khan, who is in Mumbai, treated her fans to a cute glimpse of her daughter Inaya attending a big school for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

