Neha Dhupia opens up about her 5 am pregnancy cravings

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, is embracing all aspects of her pregnancy, especially her 5 am cravings!

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:40 IST
Neha Dhupia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, is embracing all aspects of her pregnancy, especially her 5 am cravings! The 'Roadies' star took to her Instagram at 5 in the morning and posted a story saying, "Oh hello there refrigerator!!!...5 am munches while the houses is asleep...call it late night or early breakfast...I call pregnancy."

Founder of 'Freedom To Feed', a parenting initiative community, Neha is also actively engaged in World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. The star couple announced the news of their second pregnancy on July 18, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

