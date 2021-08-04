Adhyayan Suman to feature in new film 'Entrapped'

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who earlier featured in movies like 'Haal-e-dil' and 'Raaz-The Mystery Continues', will now be seen in 'Entrapped'. According to a press note, 'Entrapped' is inspired by true events, and it also stars actor Sheetal Kale.

Adhyayan, who is also a singer, considers 'Entrapped' his come back vehicle in the acting field. "'Entrapped' has been physically, emotionally and psychologically the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on entrapped as my come back vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 watch out," he said.

The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi. Unveiling more details about 'Entrapped', Joshi said: "It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as much as it is an on the edge of the seat thriller. I am proud of my team and especially the actors who endured the grilling process in bringing my vision to the celluloid."

'Entrapped' is produced by Giovanni karl Vaz and Nisha karla Vaz. (ANI)

