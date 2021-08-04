Left Menu

Updated: 04-08-2021 16:03 IST
Bhuvan Bam to come up with new show 'Dhindora' on YouTube
Content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam is all set to come up with a web show, titled 'Dhindora'. Produced by Rohit Raj under the label of BB Ki Vines Productions, the fictional show will feature 10 characters from the BB Ki Vines Universe and will stream on YouTube.

Speaking more about 'Dhindora', Bhuvan said: "It has been truly incredible to have received all the love since I started out with YouTube, 6-years ago. I feel YouTube Originals is the most fitting platform for Dhindora to reach all our audiences. I hope this association will only strengthen going forward." As per a press note, the story of the Himank Gaur directorial revolves around Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events.

'Dhindora' will be out soon. (ANI)

