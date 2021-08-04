Kathy Griffin says her lung cancer surgery 'went well'

Comic and actor Kathy Griffin, who revealed she has lung cancer, said her surgery for the same went well and thanked well wishers for their support.

The 60-year-old comedian shared the post-operation update on Twitter a day after undergoing the procedure on Monday.

''Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew,'' she wrote.

ABC's ''Nightline'' interviewed Griffin on Monday night in which she addressed other recent health struggles. She said that following a controversial 2017 photoshoot, she became dependent to prescription medication and an attempted suicide.

In her tweet, the Emmy winner further said that she was ''nervous'' about opening up about her suicidal ideations and prescription pill addiction on the show.

Sharing a photo of a keychain marking her sobriety, Griffin said, ''This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time.'' The comic, who has never smoked, previously said the disease, which is ''contained to my left lung,'' is in Stage 1 and her doctors are ''very optimistic''.

