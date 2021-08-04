Raashii Khanna to star opposite Dhanush in his next film

Actor Raashii Khanna on Wednesday said she has been cast as the female lead for an upcoming Tamil film, starring Dhanush.

Currently titled “D44”, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar, known for helming movies like “Uthamaputhiran” and “Mathil”. The film also features Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil language films, made her debut with John Abraham-starrer “Madras Cafe”.

The 30-year-old actor, known for films like “Bengal Tiger” and “Supreme”, said she is looking forward to working on the film.

“I look forward to working with Dhanush, who has contributed in such a huge way to cinema. I've so many people to thank for the work that comes my way - the audience who love my work and the filmmakers and content creators (who) trust it,” she said in a statement.

Khanna will soon star in an Amazon Prime Video original web series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, in which she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

She will also be seen in director Rajesh Mapuskar's web series “Rudra -The Edge of Darkness” starring Ajay Devgn, and films like “Tughlaq Durbar”, “Aranmanai 3” and “Bhramam”.

