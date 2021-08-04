Odd News Roundup: 'Recovery bus' provides cool relief for S.Korea's COVID-19 testers

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Recovery bus' provides cool relief for S.Korea's COVID-19 testers

South Korean health workers staffing COVID-19 testing centres in the summer heat can now take a minute to peel off their heavy protective suits and cool down in government-provided 'recovery buses' equipped with air conditioning, cold water and snacks. South Korea has been battling its largest wave of infections so far, though vaccinations among vulnerable populations and key workers have limited serious cases.

