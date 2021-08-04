J&K LG condoles death of eminent Dogri writer Padma Sachdev

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of noted writer and Padma Shri awardee Padma Sachdev who breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai. The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) also held a condolence meeting and observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed soul. “Saddened to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Ji, the celebrated writer, poetess, and novelist from J&K. She made rich contributions to Dogri and Hindi Literature. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members, well-wishers,” the Lt Governor wrote on twitter. Meanwhile, Apni Party provincial president Manjit Singh also expressed grief over the demise of the first woman poet of Dogri language.

In his condolence message, Singh said her passing away is a great loss to the society in general and to the literary world in particular.

''She was the first woman who became a poet when women hardly used to come out and participate in literary activities. Her contribution is historic and unforgettable,'' he said.

The Apni Party leader said she was a literary luminary who paved the way for other women in Jammu and Kashmir to take part in literature. ''Her contribution to literature, Dogri language, fiction, short stories, lyrics writing and promotion of the language is incomparable,” Singh said.

He said her demise has created a void in the literary world which cannot be fulfilled.

