Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make red-carpet debut at 'Suicide Squad 2' premiere

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi made their romance official at the 'Suicide Squad 2' premiere in Los Angeles. As per E! News, the duo set the red carpet ablaze with their public display of affection at the 'Suicide Squad 2 premiere' on Monday.

Considering this marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Rita and Taika made sure it was a moment to remember. For one, the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm. Additionally, they both looked effortlessly stylish at the star-studded event. The 'For You' musician stunned in a striking white blazer dress by Azzi and Osta that featured daring cutouts, a plunging neckline and a sexy open back. She accessorised the outfit with diamond-embellished heels and drop earrings.

Taika, who stars as Ratcatcher in the DC film, let Rita steal the spotlight as he opted for a simpler ensemble, wearing a grey suit and a white button-down. Though this was their red-carpet debut as a couple, Rita and Taika haven't been shy about showing their affection in the past.

Rita and Taika sparked romance rumours in late April, then broke the internet when they were spotted making out with actor Tessa Thompson in May. In April, Rita posted a collage of images on Instagram that featured Marvel actor Tessa Thompson and the filmmaker. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," she wrote at the time.

Then, in May, she and Taika appeared at the world premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' in Sydney. Days later, they were spotted holding hands during an afternoon stroll through the city, with the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director wrapping his around Rita's and kissing her hand. By the end of the month, the pair amped up the heat after they were both seen making out with Tessa. The 'JoJo Rabbit' director was cuddled up between Rita and Tessa as they all locked lips and enjoyed each other's company.

Taika, who has two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu with his ex Chelsea Winstanley--is notoriously private about his personal life. However, he recently addressed his steamy get-together with Rita and Tessa. "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he told The Sydney Morning Herald in July. "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really."

He added, "I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine." (ANI)

