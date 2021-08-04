Maha: Fearing COVID-19 test, family keeps deceased man's body at home for 3 days; elder daughter kills self

In a disturbing incident, the body of a 72-year-old man was kept at his home for three days by his daughters, one of whom committed suicide and another attempted to kill herself in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The women had kept the body at home fearing that they might be quarantined in case they tested positive for COVID-19 following their father’s death, an official said. The highly-decomposed body of Haridas Saharkar, a retired rationing officer, was found at his home in Gokul township of Virar on Wednesday, senior inspector Raju Mane of Arnala Sagari police station said. The matter came to light when Saharkar's younger daughter Swapnali (36) jumped into the sea at Navapur during the day and was rescued by locals, the official said.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that Saharkar had died at home on Sunday, following which the family kept his body at home, fearing that they might test positive for COVID-19 and may have to be quarantined. The deceased man's elder daughter Vidya (40) committed suicide by jumping into the sea at Navapur and her body was retrieved by the police on Tuesday, while the younger one attempted suicide in the same manner and was rescued, he said.

The police, who were initially probing a case of attempted suicide, have now registered two cases of accidental death, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)