Pseudoephedrine bound for Oz from Hyderabad seized, 2 from TN held

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it has seized one kg of Pseudoephedrine here and arrested two people from Tamil Nadu while they were allegedly sending the courier parcel containing the controlled substance to Australia.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the NCB, Hyderabad, made the seizure at a courier office here on August 2, the NCB said in a press release.

The consignment contained bundles of lace and along with otherembroidery items and was destined to Australia. On thorough examination, the NCBofficers found a transparent pouch with a white colour crystal powder concealedin the cavity of the wheel of the bundle. The extraction and testing of the hiddenmaterial revealed that it was Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985,'' said the release. The arrested two were identified by the NCB teamwith the help of CCTV cameras and were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the seizure.

Precursor chemicals like Acetic Anhydride, Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine arechemicals which are used as intermediaryfor the manufacture of dyes, paints, textiles, pesticides, saidthe release quoting Amit Ghawate, NCB, Zonal Director, Bengaluru.

However, they are also usedfor the manufacture of various narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances like heroin andmethamphetamine, among others.

Therefore, these precursor chemicals are diverted from licitchannels for production of drugs, the release added.

