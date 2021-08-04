Coronavirus victim's wife donates Rs one crore to Maha's Pandharpur temple

A woman, whose husband recently succumbed to COVID-19, has donated Rs 1 crore to the trust of famous Pandharpur temple in Maharashtra's Solapur district, sources said on Wednesday.

She donated the money as per the last wish of her husband, sources close to the temple said.

The woman, who has a six-year-old daughter, wants to remain anonymous and does not want the temple trust to divulge any information about the donation, they said. ''She has given multiple cheques collectively worth Rs 1 crore of varying dates spread over this month. While handing over the cheques, the woman told the office-bearers of the temple trust that it was her husband's wish to give the amount received from insurance to Lord Vitthal,'' a source, who does not want to be identified, said.

