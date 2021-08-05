Joker 2: Todd Phillips’ new script could portray Arthur’s criminality versus his insanity

Produced by Todd Phillips, 2019's movie Joker became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. The franchise lovers are still looking forward to the renewal announcement and developments of Joker 2. So here's the good news! Yes, Joker 2 is happening.

Gossips around Joker 2 had been doing the rounds for long, especially after some reports claimed just before the release of Joker in 2019 that Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips could make more sequels of the franchise provided the first movie becomes successful. It was also published by several media that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return for Joker 2 and 3.

Later fans were disheartened and forgot about Joker after they learned that Joker was intended to be a standalone film with no sequels. Todd Phillips stated "the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it."

Recently, THR mentioned "Joker and its planned sequel" is in development, while they discussed WB's process for the Black Superman movie.

Of course, we are so early in Joker 2 cycle that we cannot make any claims about the film's cast and release date. But we can speculate that if Joker 2 is currently in the pre-production stage, then it might get a release date in late 2023.

Joker 2 is reportedly in the early stages of development over at Warner Brothers. The film will be set several years after 2019 and would focus on Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) rise as a criminal in Gotham City versus his descent into insanity.

It was also said that the scripts for both the sequels are already written, and Joaquin Phoenix is ready to play his role as Arthur Fleck or Joker.

Moreover, The Mirror quoted a source as saying, "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It's all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far."

As of now, there is no official confirmation and release date for Joker 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on movies.

