PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:55 IST
Most shops in Srinagar shut, situation peaceful on 2nd anniversary of Art 370 abrogation
Most shops were shut in parts of Srinagar on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, even as the situation remained peaceful, officials said here.

While shops in several areas of the city, including the Lal Chowk city centre, were closed, those in other areas such as in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and parts of Budgam, Ganderbal and Kupwara were open.

However, shopkeepers in many areas, including Lal Chowk, alleged that police were forcing them to keep their establishments open. Many of them claimed police broke open the locks of their shops.

The officials said public transport remained off the roads in several areas of the city.

While no strike call was given by any separatist group, many areas witnessed a spontaneous shutdown.

The police termed a letter in the name of hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who is under house-detention, calling for a shutdown ''fake''.

They added that action was being taken against those uploading or sharing the letter.

The officials said the situation across the Valley was peaceful so far.

