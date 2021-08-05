Class and inequality central to the story of 'Shankar's Fairies', says director Irfana Majumdar

Director Irfana Majumdar says her debut film ''Shankar's Fairies'' is representative of her mother Nita Kumar's childhood but it is also about the inequalities that exist in middle-class families.

The Hindi film will premiere at the ongoing Locarno Film Festival. Shankar, a house help at the centre of the story, was an important figure in the childhood of both the mother and daughter.

Set in 1962 Lucknow in a newly independent and idealistic India that is still class-bound and exploitative, the film tells the story of Shankar, a village man with a gift for storytelling who raises a police officer's daughter while far away from his own family.

''The film started with a little bit of a personal situation. My grandmother (nani) died in January 2016. The house that she lived in, which was there since my great-grandfather's time, was a joint property. After her death, the family decided that it's time to sell the house.

''It was a place that my mother was very close to and it was also representative of the kind of lifestyle that my grandparents had been part of since my grandfather was in the police. My mother wanted to make a film in the house before it was sold. In a way, the house was the central element that symbolised her childhood,'' Irfana told PTI in an interview.

Kumar, an anthropologist and historian who taught at different universities in the US, had written a children's story ''Shankar's Fairies'' many years ago and it provided the germ of the idea for the film. Kumar was keen to build a film around Shankar, the family's servant, and the house.

Shankar, who was a part of Irfana and her sister's childhood as well, died in 1989.

''Basically, the house and Shankar were the centerpieces and this event of my grandmother's death and the sale of the house were the genesis of the idea,'' Irfana, who is associated with NIRMAN, a non-profit NGO that works for education and the arts in Varanasi with her mother, said.

Her film, the director said, is an attempt to look at the relationship and the class inequality that exists between a household and a servant.

''Class is very important, it's the central thing in the story in a way because the whole idea is to show how much inequality exists. Middle class and elite families talk about servants as if they are part of the family, but the reality is that they are not treated as equal,'' the director said. ''The family might provide and help, but it is a different kind of relationship, and we should acknowledge that because, in India, everything is driven by our class inequality. That really is the cause of the number of problems we have. This film is one particular look at it, but hopefully you're kind of trying to unravel it and see a little bit more clearly, the way a child might realise.'' The film may have drawn from personal memories, but it has taken a life of its own, she said.

''It's interesting because things are personal, but at the same time, once you create something, then it's work.'' Irfana, who studied performance at the University of Chicago and trained in physical theatre and Hindustani music, is the founding director of the NIRMAN Theatre & Film Studio in Varanasi.

She has previously made documentaries such as ''Children Playing Gods'', ''Anupriya'' and ''Images of Indian Children''.

''Shankar's Fairies'' will have its premiere screening on August 13 at the prestigious film festival's Concorso Cineasti del Presente section. The festival runs from August 4 to 14.

Irfana's mother has written and produced the film while the director's husband Gaurav Saini has done the casting as well as acted in the film. Irfana also makes her acting debut in the movie in a prominent role along with Jaihind Kumar, Shreeja Mishra and Adwik Mathur.

The film was part of the prestigious 2019 Film Bazaar's Work-In-Progress Lab and NFDC Film Bazaar Goes to Cannes at 2020 Marche Du Film.

