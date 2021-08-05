Shefali Shah wraps up 'Darlings' shoot, says 'nothing prepares me for goodbyes'

Actor Shefali Shah on Thursday wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming dark comedy ''Darlings'', also starring Alia Bhatt.

Billed as a quirky mother-daughter story, the film is directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen.

''Darlings'' traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Shah, who began shooting for the Mumbai-set movie last month, posted pictures on Instagram with the film's team, including Bhatt, Reen and other cast members Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

''Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating her with me and I’ll miss you all so much,'' the ''Ajeeb Daastaans'' actor wrote.

''Darlings'' is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film marks Bhatt's foray into film production.

Apart from ''Darlings'', Shah will be seen in Disney+Hotstar's upcoming medical thriller series ''Human''.

The actor also stars in the campus comedy-drama feature ''Doctor G'' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

