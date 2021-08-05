Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon added to cast of 'Our Flag Means Death'

''Coming 2 America'' star Leslie Jones and ''Married'' alum Nat Faxon have boarded HBO Max's pirate comedy series ''Our Flag Means Death'', which hails from Oscar winner Taika Waititi and David Jenkins.

According to Deadline, Jones and Faxon join the period comedy as recurring guest stars.

Advertisement

Rhys Darby and Waititi headline the series alongside an ensemble cast.

Darby stars as Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate, while Waititi essays the role of Blackbeard, the most feared and revered pirate in history.

Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan and Matt Maher also round out the cast of the show.

Jenkins serves as both creator and showrunner.

''Our Flag Means Death'' is executive produced by Waititi, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)