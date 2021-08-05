Left Menu

Chad Stahelski developing 'Shibumi' adaptation at Warner Bros

''John Wick'' director Chad Stahelski is working on the adaptation of popular novel ''Shibumi'' at studio Warner Bros.

As per Deadline, Stahelski will produce the film adaptation through his 87Eleven banner, with partners Alex Young and Jason Spitz joining him as producers. Although there is no attachment at this time, the idea would be to develop the project as a potential directing vehicle in the future.

''Shibumi'', published in 1979, was written by Trevanian, the pseudonym of writer Rodney William Whitaker.

The novel details the struggle between the ''Mother Company'', a conspiracy of energy companies that secretly controls much of the Western world, and a highly skilled assassin named Nicholaï Hel.

Besides Shibumi, Stahelski is also developing the anticipated reboot of Highlander at Lionsgate, with Henry Cavill attached to star.

The filmmaker recently started production on ''John Wick 4'', the latest chapter of the popular neo-noir action thriller franchise.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is returning to play the titular assassin and is joined by Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Hiroyuki Sanada in the movie.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

