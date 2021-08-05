Left Menu

'The Earthspinner': Novelist Anuradha Roy's next to hit stands next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:35 IST
'The Earthspinner': Novelist Anuradha Roy's next to hit stands next month
  • Country:
  • India

Award-winning novelist Anuradha Roy's next book, a story about the changed ways of loving and living in the modern world, will release on September 3, publishing house Hachette India announced on Thursday.

In the book, titled ''The Earthspinner'', Roy delves into the ''life and mind of Elango the potter, who must navigate complicated and impossible love, the dedication of a beloved pet, his own passion for creativity and a world turned upside down by the petty violence that characterises the present day''.

''This novel is about themes close to my heart: creativity, the freedom to live and love -- which in our country are constrained by community, religion, state harassment. ''This novel is about two people struggling to free themselves of such shackles to create a happier world,'' said Roy, whose last book ''All the Lives We Never Lived'' had won the Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year Award 2018.

According to the publishers, the book, moving between India and England, reflects the many ways in which the East encounters the West and ''breathes new life into ancient myths, giving allegorical shape to the war of fanaticism against reason and the imagination.'' ''In 'The Earthspinner', Roy combines her formidable power as a storyteller with her passion for pottery and her love for lost pups to craft an intricate, wrenching story about the changed ways of loving and living in the modern world,'' it said in a statement.

Roy's earlier works include ''An Atlas of Impossible Longing'' and ''The Folded Earth''.

She is also the writer of the critically-acclaimed ''Sleeping on Jupiter'', which won the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016 and was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021