Sonu Sood releases teaser of his song 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'

Actor Sonu Sood, on Thursday, took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of his upcoming music video 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:00 IST
Poster of Sonu Sood's new song (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonu Sood, on Thursday, took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of his upcoming music video 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'. "Get ready to witness the song of year! The teaser of #SaathKyaNibhaoge out now," he wrote on Instagram.

'Saath Kya Nibhaoge' is sung by Altaf Raja and Tony Kakkar. In the teaser, Sonu is seen romancing actor Nidhhi Agerwal against a rural backdrop of Punjab. For the unversed, choreographer-director Farah Khan has choreographed the upcoming track, which will be out on August 9.

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu had earlier said in a statement. Sonu has been posting pictures from the sets of the song on Instagram and Farah too has expressed her happiness on the collaboration.

"All things Punjabi... Chandigarh, tractors and Sonu Sood. Shooting with you is always fun," Farah had posted on Instagram a few days ago. Sonu and Farah have previously collaborated on the 2014 film 'Happy New Year'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

