Tara Sutaria pens sweet birthday message for beau Aadar Jain

Actor Aadar Jain received a plethora of heartfelt wishes as he turned a year older on Thursday. However, it was his lady love Tara Sutaria's wish that created a buzz on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of Aadar in which he can be seen raising the temperature with his charming looks.

Sharing the picture, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emoticons in the caption. The 'Hello Charlie' actor was quick to reply back to his lady love on Instagram. In the comments section of Tara's post, he wrote, "I love you, sunshine girl."

Advertisement

The rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds when the duo was spotted multiple times on various occasions together. The couple confirmed their relationship after Tara joined Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding.

Tara made her relationship Instagram official with Aadar after she posted a loved-up picture of them with a heartfelt message on his birthday last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar Jain was last seen in Excel Entertainment's comedy film 'Hello Charlie'.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Heropanti 2'. She also has 'Tadap' with veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)