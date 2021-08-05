e-book on historic sites in south Delhi unveiled; SDMC sets up heritage conservation cell

From an ancient reservoir in Mehrauli built during the Tomar dynasty rule to an iconic police station building of the British-era in Daryaganj, a new e-book containing information on 108 heritage sites of Delhi was unveiled on Thursday.

The book, titled 'Glorious Heritage', is first one in the series of three volumes, and aims to bring awareness among the youth on historical sites in the city.

The book was unveiled by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan via a video-conference event.

Suryan said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has created a 'Heritage Conservation Cell' in order to conserve and protect heritage sites under its jurisdiction, and has identified 475 sites.

The L-G in his message in the book emphasised that while Delhi is home to UNESCO heritage sites of Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar, there are many interesting historical structures which are tucked away in inner lanes. It is the duty of both the government as well as people to preserve these lesser known structures and create awareness about these sites, he said.

He also advised to work in association with private agencies on a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode to carry forward conservation activities.

The first volume in the series has beautiful pictures and information related to 108 heritage sites. Two more volumes of this book are being drafted which will carry information related to remaining heritage sites falling under the jurisdiction of the SDMC, officials said.

Mayor Suryan said through this book, people, especially the young generation, will get to know about historical monuments, ancient buildings and memorials.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Standing Committee chairman Col (retd) B K Oberoi, Leader of House Indrajeet Sehrawat, Deputy Chairman of Standing Committee Poonam Bhati, Additional Commissioner and chairman of heritage cell, A A Tazir and others senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The SDMC said the oldest heritage site mentioned in the book is Anangtal, an ancient reservoir in Mehrauli built during the Tomar dynasty rule, which was mentioned by Budh Sridhar in 1132, while the least old site is the Daryaganj Police Station constructed in 1930.

Bharti said apart from providing civic services in its area, SDMC is working in other fields too. The motive behind creation of a heritage conservation cell is to make people aware about the importance of historical sites and cultural heritage and to take measures to conserve and safeguard these sites.

He said the e-book on heritage sites is available on SDMC's website, hence people can access it online.

South Delhi regions like R K Puram, Green Park, Chirag Dilli and Munirka are also home to many monumental sites, many of which get enveloped by modern, high-rise buildings. PTI KND SRY

