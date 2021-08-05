Lara Dutta shares a video showing how she became Indira Gandhi for 'Bellbottom'

Actor Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Bellbottom', and on Thursday, she gave us a sneak peek into her terrific transformation. Taking to her Instagram account, Lara posted a video in which we can see her make-up team changing her look with the help of prosthetics.

"Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal and when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it. Can't wait for y'all to watch my performance in #BellBottom," she captioned the post. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Indira Gandhi's assassination. Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of the movie.

Advertisement

Coming back to Lara's transformation, Akshay has also shared the same video on his Instagram account and praised her co-star for nailing the look. "What bringing a character to life looks like... @larabhupathi you've nailed it and how in #BellBottom," he wrote.

'Bellbottom' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. The audience will be able to watch the film in 2D and 3D formats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)