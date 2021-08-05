Left Menu

Lara Dutta shares a video showing how she became Indira Gandhi for 'Bellbottom'

Actor Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Bellbottom', and on Thursday, she gave us a sneak peek into her terrific transformation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:52 IST
Lara Dutta shares a video showing how she became Indira Gandhi for 'Bellbottom'
Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Bellbottom', and on Thursday, she gave us a sneak peek into her terrific transformation. Taking to her Instagram account, Lara posted a video in which we can see her make-up team changing her look with the help of prosthetics.

"Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal and when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it. Can't wait for y'all to watch my performance in #BellBottom," she captioned the post. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Indira Gandhi's assassination. Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of the movie.

Coming back to Lara's transformation, Akshay has also shared the same video on his Instagram account and praised her co-star for nailing the look. "What bringing a character to life looks like... @larabhupathi you've nailed it and how in #BellBottom," he wrote.

'Bellbottom' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. The audience will be able to watch the film in 2D and 3D formats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021