Kalki Koechlin shares picture with Deepti Naval after wrapping up 'Goldfish' film shoot

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Thursday shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming international film, Goldfish in London. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with veteran actor Deepti Naval, who co-stars in the film. Goldfish the film. With the constantly staggering and all heart deepti.naval, Kalki wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Thursday shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming international film, ''Goldfish'' in London. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with veteran actor Deepti Naval, who co-stars in the film. ''After many tears we part in laughter. It's a wrap. 'Goldfish' the film. With the constantly staggering and all heart @deepti.naval,'' Kalki wrote. The ''Sacred Games'' actor hashtagged the caption, ''Actors we love to work with.'' The film is directed by Pushan Kripalani and reportedly follows the story of Koechlin's character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia. Koechlin was last seen on the Amazon Prime Video Tamil film anthology, ''Paava Kadhaigal''.

