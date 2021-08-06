Left Menu

Jessica Chastain to receive TIFF's Tribute Actor Award

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:57 IST
Jessica Chastain to receive TIFF's Tribute Actor Award
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with its Tribute Actor Award.

Chastain's upcoming movie ''The Eyes of Tammy Faye'', which she stars in and produces, will also premiere at the upcoming 46th edition of the festival.

“Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as ‘The Debt,’ ‘Take Shelter,’ ‘The Martian,’ ‘Crimson Peak’ and ‘Molly’s Game,’ to the upcoming world premiere of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the Festival – she is one of the most respected actors of her generation,'' said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF. ''Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent,'' she added.

''The Eyes of Tammy Faye'', a Fox Searchlight movie, chronicles the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Chastain essays the role of the televangelist, while Andrew Garfield plays Baker.

TIFF is set to run from September 9 to 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021