Left Menu

Paramita Satpathy to get Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Abhipreta Kala'

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:58 IST
Paramita Satpathy to get Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Abhipreta Kala'
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy will get the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Abhipreta Kala'.

The annual Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, has been continuously awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust, according to a statement on Thursday.

Satpathy, 55, will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation in the 42nd Sarala Puraskar, the trust said in the release.

'Abhipreta Kala' was published by Paschima Publications in 2016.

This award is given in recognition of Odia literature by the trust, a charitable wing of the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021