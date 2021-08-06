Paramita Satpathy to get Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Abhipreta Kala'
Noted Odia fiction writer Paramita Satpathy will get the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for her novel 'Abhipreta Kala'.
The annual Sarala Puraskar, instituted by eminent Odia industrialist Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda in 1980, has been continuously awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust, according to a statement on Thursday.
Satpathy, 55, will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation in the 42nd Sarala Puraskar, the trust said in the release.
'Abhipreta Kala' was published by Paschima Publications in 2016.
This award is given in recognition of Odia literature by the trust, a charitable wing of the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd.
