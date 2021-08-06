Left Menu

Cobie Smulders to portray Ann Coulter in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Actor Cobie Smulders has replaced Betty Gilpin to play author-media personality Ann Coulter in Impeachment American Crime Story.The third installment of anthology series American Crime Story, chronicles President Bill Clintons 1998 impeachment and his infamous affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Cobie Smulders has replaced Betty Gilpin to play author-media personality Ann Coulter in ''Impeachment: American Crime Story''.

The third installment of anthology series “American Crime Story'', chronicles President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment and his infamous affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book ''A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President''.

Gilpin, who was originally cast in the role of Coulter had quit the show in June due to scheduling conflicts during the coronavirus pandemic. Beanie Feldstein plays as Lewinsky in the show, while Clive Owen features as Clinton. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell, Sarah Paulson and Sarah Burgess executive produce. Burgess has also penned the season. Lewinsky serves as a producer.

