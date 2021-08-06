Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan consoles women's hockey team after Tokyo Olympics loss

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his heartbreak while consoling the Indian women's hockey team, as they lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:17 IST
Shah Rukh Khan consoles women's hockey team after Tokyo Olympics loss
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, expressed his heartbreak while consoling the Indian women's hockey team, as they lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Minutes after the team lost the match, SRK, who'd been invested in the match's progress throughout the tournament, tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

The women's hockey team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the first time. Though, they lost the match to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday. Nonetheless, every Indian would be proud of their relentless efforts and for reaching the semifinals. The team went down fighting against Great Britain with a 3-4 score. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

Earlier when the women's team had made it to the semifinals, SRK had reacted with his trademark wit and humour. Harking back to his role as a tough and dedicated hockey coach in the acclaimed sports drama 'Chak De India', the Bollywood superstar encouraged the Indian women's hockey team to bring a gold medal. Responding to a tweet by Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach Indian Woman Hockey, the actor wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back....for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."

SRK had played Kabir Khan in the 2007 Shimit Amin-directorial 'Chak De India', which saw his character lead the Indian women's hockey team to their win against Australia in the World Cup. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 55-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021