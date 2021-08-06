Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:22 IST
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 wrapped up filming, gears up for 2022 release
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Magnolias
Sweet Magnolias, which is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson, was filming its second season in Georgia. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 began filming in April 2021. The series was first announced back in 2018 and released on Netflix on May 19, 2020. It is based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Recently, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, revealed on Instagram that the filming for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has wrapped up.

"Last day in the chair with my sister, @symartmakeup as we wrap up season 2 of #sweetmagnoliasnetflix!"

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is expected to release on Netflix in 2021, but due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the romantic drama gets delayed to 2022. Netflix is yet to declare its premiere date.

In a promotional announcement of cast members for the series, Deadline reports, production is underway with Netflix eyeing a 2022 premiere date for Season 2. However, Netflix is yet to announce the exact release date.

Although the storyline for Sweet Magnolias Season 2 is kept under wraps, it is likely to clear the loose ends that were left in the first season. Especially, the outcome of the fight from the after porm-party.

Fans are waiting to see what happened to Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle who is unconscious and injured after the car crash. Moreover, the identity of a person, who was in the car with Kyle, was not revealed at the end of Season 1.

The author Sherryl Woods said, the cliffhangers are not mentioned in the book, but a series cannot end in this way. She said, "In fact, when I read the script for the 10th episode, I immediately emailed Sheryl Anderson and said, 'Netflix needs to renew this minute."

Sheryl J. Anderson, the developer said they are going to clear cliffhangers "that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will return with Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will keep updating once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

