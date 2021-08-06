Left Menu

Rob Lowe to star in and executive produce Netflix family film 'Dog Gone'

According to Deadline, the film is based on the book Dog Gone A Lost Pets Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home by Pauls Toutonghi.

Emmy-nominated actor Rob Lowe is set to feature in streaming platform Netflix upcoming family movie ''Dog Gone''. According to Deadline, the film is based on the book ''Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home'' by Pauls Toutonghi. It revolves around the true story of a father and son who work on their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog.

Lowe will also serve as executive producer on ''Dog Gone'', his second project with Netflix after romantic comedy movie ''Holiday in the Wild''.

Stephen Herek is directing the film, while Nick Santora has penned the script.

''The Big Sick'' producer Jeremy Kipp Walker is producing ''Dog Gone'' for Story Ink.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

