Tiger Shroff announces new single 'Vande Mataram' as 'tribute to India'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday announced he is set to release his latest song ''Vande Mataram'' and said the track is an emotion to celebrate ''independent India.'' Shroff, who made his singing debut in 2020 with the track ''Unbelievable'' and followed it up with ''Casanova'' earlier this year, said his new song will release on August 10. Composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, the song marks Shroff's first Hindi track. The music video has been directed by choreographer filmmaker Remo D'Souza. ''This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this. So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single Vande Mataram. ''It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August,'' Shroff wrote. The song will be presented by Jackky Bhagnani and Just Music. The track has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya, and Rahul Shetty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)