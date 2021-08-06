Britney Spears wants father Jamie Spears to be immediately suspended from conservatorship

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, in new court documents filed on Thursday, has requested a Los Angeles court to have her father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship immediately. According to Fox News, Mathew Rosengart, who is Spears' attorney, filed an ex parte application on Thursday, requesting that the upcoming September 29 hearing for her conservatorship case be moved to later this month.

The pop star's attorney, on Spears' behalf, reiterated her interest in having her father removed as conservator of her estate, but this time the singer's wish is for it to happen as soon as possible. The court filing obtained by Fox News stated, "Conservatee Britney Jean Spears will and hereby does apply to the Court, on an ex parte basis, for an Order Advancing the September 29 Hearing Date on Conservatee's Petition to Remove James Spears as Conservator of the Estate and Petition to Appoint Jason Rubin as Conservator of the Estate."

It further provided a second option, stating "In the alternative, Conservatee moves for the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as Conservator and the appointment of Jason Rubin as Temporary Conservator pending the hearing presently set for September 29, 2021." For the application, the court filing cited the 'Toxic' singer's testimony from the June 23 and July 14 hearings, declarations from Jodi Montgomery, currently the conservator of the person, and Lynne Spears as "good cause".

Rosengart has requested the court to move the September 29 hearing "to the earliest date this Court's calendar will permit on or after August 23, 2021." His request also asks that the September 29 hearing be rescheduled to no later than September 5. The documents reasoned the request by stating, "Conversely, every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms Spears and the Estate. As described in the Verified July 26 Petitions and filings under Probate Code Section 2650, Ms Spears's emotional health and well-being must be, and are the paramount concern."

Britney's attorney further goes on to state that the request is in the "best interests" of Spears, and as noted by Montgomery in a court filing earlier this month, he claims it is "critical" to her wellbeing. Last month, Rosengart was appointed as Spears' new counsel following bombshell testimony she gave in Los Angeles Superior Court in June. On June 23, the singer addressed Judge Brenda Penny, calling the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years "abusive" and claimed her father has enjoyed his "control" over her life.

She delivered a 24-minute rebuke in open court, denouncing her father's control over her life, and saying that she was suffering from depression and lack of sleep. In July, Rosengart asked that Jamie be replaced with Jason Rubin. Britney's attorney called the move an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

Thursday's court filing is the latest in Britney's 13-year conservatorship saga. After a public breakdown, Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, and a judge then appointed Jamie as both the conservator of her person and the conservator of her estate. (ANI)

