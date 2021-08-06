Left Menu

Thai officials raise security after Swiss woman found dead

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:40 IST
Thai officials raise security after Swiss woman found dead
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai authorities have ordered heightened security measures on the resort island of Phuket after the discovery of the body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist amid signs of foul play, officials said Friday.

The woman's partially clad body was found face down in the water in a rock crevice near a waterfall Thursday afternoon by an island resident, police said.

From the condition of the body, it appeared she had been dead for several days, Phuket regional police commander Kitirath Phanpetch told local MCOT television.

"From what we saw at the scene, the body was covered with a black sheet, which suggests it was done by someone and she did not die of natural causes," he said.

At a news conference in Bangkok on Friday, national police deputy spokesman Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen said investigators were still awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha expressed his condolences to the family of the woman, identified as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, and urged police to devote all efforts to quickly solving the case.

"The prime minister ordered concerned agencies to expedite the investigation to identify and arrest the culprit," he said. He also ordered other government agencies to increase support for tourists in Phuket and to "tighten safety and public health measures." Swiss media reported that Sauvain-Weisskopf was a member of the country's diplomatic service but Thai officials did not comment on her job. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a female citizen but refused to release any details about her on privacy grounds.

"Investigations into the circumstances are underway," the ministry said, adding that the Swiss Embassy is keeping in contact with the local Thai authorities about the case.

The incident casts a pall over Thailand's so-called Phuket Sandbox scheme to try and bring fully vaccinated foreign tourists to the previously popular tourist destination, which has been struggling massively during the coronavirus pandemic.

From the start of the program at the beginning of July through the end of the month, 14,055 visitors traveled to Phuket through the program, generating an income of 1.925 billion Thai baht (about USD 58 million), according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The top five nationalities of visitors were American, British, Israeli, German, and French.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021