Rani Mukerji to soon begin shoot of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Actor Rani Mukerji is set to start filming for her next feature film ''Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'' in the coming days.

Directed by Ashima Chibber of ''Mere Dad Ki Maruti'' fame, the drama presents an untold story of a mother's battle against an entire country. According to a source, the 43-year-old actor, who was last seen in 2019 action drama ''Mardaani 2'', has left India for over a month-long shoot.

''Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. ''She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' is a complete author-backed role for her,'' the source said.

The movie is reportedly based on the 2011 true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services.

''Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'' is being produced by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Mukerji is awaiting the release of ''Bunty Aur Babli 2'', directed by debutant Varun V Sharma.

The film, a sequel to her 2005 crime comedy, will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

