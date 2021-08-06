Left Menu

Tiger Shroff unveils motion poster of patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram'

The term 'Vande Mataram' holds a very important place in every Indian's heart. As a tribute to our nation and the armed forces, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is coming out with a patriotic anthem titled 'Vande Mataram'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:15 IST
Tiger Shroff unveils motion poster of patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram'
Poster of 'Vande Mataram' featuring Tiger Shroff. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The term 'Vande Mataram' holds a very important place in every Indian's heart. As a tribute to our nation and the armed forces, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is coming out with a patriotic anthem titled 'Vande Mataram'. Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music along with Tiger unveiled the motion poster of 'Vande Mataram' ahead of the occasion of Independence Day.

Voiced by Tiger, this marks the actor's first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, 'Casanova' and 'Unbelievable'. The 'Heropanti' actor took to his Instagram account to share the motion poster of the song with his fans.

"This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single. #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August," Tiger wrote. Jackky also shared the motion poster of the patriotic track on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "#VandeMataram is not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Couldnt be happier that my bro @tigerjackieshroff has sung it soo beautifully. So excited to share it with you all. Releasing on 10th August! Stay tuned." Sung by Tiger, 'Vande Mataram' is directed by Remo D'Souza. It has been composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The track has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.

The special song will celebrate the spirit of free India and represent the valour and heroism of our country. Speaking about the upcoming track, Jackky said, "Vande Mataram is a song which is a symbol of empowerment, hope and courage. We are extremely delighted to be releasing this song under Jjust music as I strongly believe in the power of music and the impact it has on people. We want to be a platform for all genres of music and with the release of Vande Mataram we are eagerly looking forward to the audience's response. Our entire team, Tiger & Remo have put in their best in the making of this song."

Jackky's Jjust Music has given the audiences some splendid melodious treats with songs like 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, 'Jaaye Be' by Ammy Virk, the spirit uplifting song, 'Muskurayega India' and 'Jugni 2.0' to name a few. 'Vande Mataram' is set to release on August 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021