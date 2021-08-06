Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture from 'Freddy' film set

Giving a sneak peek of his character from the upcoming romantic thriller 'Freddy', actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, shared a BTS picture from the film set on his social media handle. Kartik took to his Instagram account to post a picture from the film set. The snap features a clapperboard covering the actor's face in order to keep his character under wraps.

However, a glimpse of what Kartik is wearing can be seen clearly in the picture. The actor's clothes are similar to what he wore while portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi in his 2019 rom-com 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Going by the snap, it could be seen that Kartik is sitting in a cafe with a bouquet of roses while waiting for his date.

"A film that's been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy," he wrote in the caption. 'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Kartik announced the news on his Instagram Story and shared a picture from the film set.

The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.

'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018. Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. (ANI)

