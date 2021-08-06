Actor Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall

Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is here in connection with the revised film policy of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, surprised a street hawker by turning up at his stall and promoting his wares.

Sood took to the streets of a flea market in Batmaloo in the city and started interacting with Shameem Khan, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade.

The 48-year-old actor, who has earned public appreciation for supporting migrant workers during the pandemic, inquired about the rates of the slippers and asked Khan to give him some discount. Sood then urged his fans to visit Khan's stall.

''Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem Bhai's stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name,'' the actor said in a video posted on his Instagram.

''Kitna discount doge? (how much discount would you offer?'' the actor asked, to which khan said, ''20 percent.''

