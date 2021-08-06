Left Menu

Actor Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST
Actor Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall
Image Credit: Instagram / SonuSood
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is here in connection with the revised film policy of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, surprised a street hawker by turning up at his stall and promoting his wares.

Sood took to the streets of a flea market in Batmaloo in the city and started interacting with Shameem Khan, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade.

The 48-year-old actor, who has earned public appreciation for supporting migrant workers during the pandemic, inquired about the rates of the slippers and asked Khan to give him some discount. Sood then urged his fans to visit Khan's stall.

''Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem Bhai's stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name,'' the actor said in a video posted on his Instagram.

''Kitna discount doge? (how much discount would you offer?'' the actor asked, to which khan said, ''20 percent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021