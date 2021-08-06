Left Menu

Rani Mukerji heads to shoot for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has left India to start shooting for her much-awaited film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:35 IST
Rani Mukerji . Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has left India to start shooting for her much-awaited film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie will be directed by Ashima Chibber of 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' fame.

Speaking about the upcoming project, a source said, "Rani is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. She has done intensive preparation for the film which will be revealed in due course of time and one can expect a sublime Rani Mukerji performance as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a complete author-backed role for her." "Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart," the source added.

During the film's announcement, Rani had said, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film." The project is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Apart from 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', Rani will also be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The release date of the film has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', produced by Yash Raj Films, was earlier set to release on April 23. The cast of the film also includes debutante Sharvari.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', which starred Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

