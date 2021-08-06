After killing two sons, woman attempts suicide in Telangana

Sangareddy (Telangana), Aug 6 (PTI): A 30-year-old woman on Friday killed her two sonsallegedlyby strangling them and later attempted suicide by jumping into a lake, Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said.

The woman resorted to the step as both the children, aged six and four years, were suffering from life threatening diseases, he said.

The woman was rescued by fishermen and rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Before jumping into the lake she took a selfie on her mobile and sent it to her husband, Kumar said.

