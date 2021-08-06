Left Menu

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana condemns casteist slurs against hockey player Vandana Katariya

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, slammed those who hurled racist comments and harassed Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya and her family after the Indian women's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:22 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana condemns casteist slurs against hockey player Vandana Katariya
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vandana Katariya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, slammed those who hurled racist comments and harassed Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya and her family after the Indian women's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics. Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann posted Vandana's picture and wrote, "Hurling casteist slurs on someone who has given her all for the nation is the worst form of disrespect. This has to STOP NOW!" alongside hashtag"#Support".

It has been reported that a couple of people engaged in celebrating and bursting crackers at a distance from the house of hockey player Vandana, a resident of Roshnabad in Haridwar district, on Wednesday after the indian team lost the semi-final match. Vandana's brother Chandrashekhar Kataria informed the Sidcul police station in charge about this incident in a written complaint and soon the police detained a person who burst crackers.

Sidcul police station SHO Lakhpat Singh Butola confirmed that some people had set off fireworks at a distance from Vandana Kataria's house, in which a person has been taken into custody while acting on the complaint of Chandrashekhar Kataria. Vandana on Saturday scored three of India's four goals against South Africa in the final pool A hockey game as she became the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics at Oi Hockey Stadium- South Pitch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021