Left Menu

Kajol thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Veteran Bollywood actor Kajol, who turned a year older on Thursday, expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for showering her with heartfelt birthday wishes and making her feel loved on her special day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:25 IST
Kajol thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes
Kajol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Kajol, who turned a year older on Thursday, expressed gratitude to her fans and followers for showering her with heartfelt birthday wishes and making her feel loved on her special day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Kajol shared a short clip to give a shoutout to her fans who sent her cakes and heartwarming wishes for her birthday.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Drowned under all the love yesterday...Just surfaced to say a huge big thank u to all u wonderful people." Kajol, who has been entertaining the audience with her acting since 1992, received birthday wishes from various members of the film fraternity too. While some posted goofy pictures with her, others shared notes for the actor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma are some names among several others, who wished the 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the last film in which Kajol was seen was the Netflix released movie 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy'. The film was released on OTT on January 15, 2021, and got great reviews. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee. She made her debut in the film 'Bekhudi'. Her most popular films include 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021