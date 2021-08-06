Left Menu

In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage

A boat in the shape of a giant violin, built as an homage to people who have died from COVID-19, had a test voyage in Venice on Friday as a cellist played on the deck. "Violin of Noah" was created during the pandemic by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium.

In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage
A boat in the shape of a giant violin, built as an homage to people who have died from COVID-19, had a test voyage in Venice on Friday as a cellist played on the deck.

"Violin of Noah" was created during the pandemic by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium. The artist, known as the Carpenter of Venice, has produced many floating sculptures including a wooden Ferrari.

A cellist in an evening gown perched on the violin's bridge during the test. The boat, reported to be 12 meters or 40 feet in length, will ultimately carry an ensemble playing music as it sails on the lagoon city's Grand Canal.

