'Stranger Things' season 4 to premiere in 2022, new teaser released

Netflix, on Friday, released the second teaser for the upcoming installment of the much-loved supernatural series, 'Stranger Things' which confirmed that Season 4 will debut in 2022, nearly two and a half years after the July 2019 release of Season 3. The new 30-second teaser features classic moments from the first three seasons of 'Stranger Things' mixed with quick snippets from Season 4 footage, including a glimpse of the new monster, an amusement park, and a creepy old clock.

As per Deadline, the teaser also will air on Friday night during NBC's Tokyo Olympics coverage. The first Season 4 trailer, which was released on February 14, 2020, teased fans with the return of David Harbour's Hopper. The second trailer, released in May, hinted at the rumoured return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine.

However, a month after 'Stranger Things' started production on season 4 in February 2020, it was suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. It resumed last September, according to Deadline. The show's season three concluded with the heroes of Hawkins triumphant once again, but they suffered a loss.Hopper (David Harbour) apparently perished as a result of Joyce (Winona Ryder) closing the door to the Upside Down below the Star Court Mall. And during the battle with a monster, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) lost her powers. Following Hopper's death, Eleven was taken in by Joyce and moved with the Byers family, including Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) out of Hawkins.

Teasing its fan, during a credits scene set in Russia, 'Stranger Things' revealed Russians had a Demogorgon and "the American" captive. Could Hopper be alive? That remains to be seen. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American' (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other," series creators the Duffer brothers said last year to an outlet.

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more," they added, as reported by Deadline. The series, homage to 1980s genre films, first premiered on Netflix in 2016 and has since swept away a number of award nominations, including 30 Emmy nominations and six wins. The Duffers, who are writers, directors, and showrunners of the series, previously worked on the Fox series 'Wayward Pines' and wrote and directed the post-apocalyptic horror film 'Hidden'.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, 'Stranger Things' is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson. (ANI)

