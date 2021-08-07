Left Menu

Shooting for ‘Doctor G!’ in Prayagraj will bring back the deluge of emotions: Ayushmann Khurrana

The campus comedy-drama, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, will see the 36-year-old Chandigarh-born actor play Dr Uday Gupta.Khurrana, who earlier visited Prayagraj during his time on reality show Roadies, said he was amazed by the history, heritiage and architectureof the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:05 IST
Shooting for ‘Doctor G!’ in Prayagraj will bring back the deluge of emotions: Ayushmann Khurrana
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says filming the next schedule of his upcoming movie ''Doctor G!'' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will take him on the trip down memory lane. The campus comedy-drama, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, will see the 36-year-old Chandigarh-born actor play Dr. Uday Gupta.

Khurrana, who earlier visited Prayagraj during his time on the reality show ''Roadies'', said he was amazed by the ''history, heritage, and architecture of the city. "I still remember getting mesmerized by its history, heritage, and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can't wait to go back," Khurrana said in a statement.

The actor said he would like to revisit the places where he had shot for ''Roadies''.

"It will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for me. I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for Roadies just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career," he added,'' he added.

''Doctor G!'' is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Before Prayagraj, the team had traveled to Bhopal for a month-long schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021